Join us at the Online COMSOL Day: Heat Transfer in Material Processing and find out more about modeling thermal processes and different materials (metal, composite, polymer, etc) processing applications. Learn how modeling contributes to the digitalization of the material processing industry.

Get introductions to the use of FEM simulation for thermal (convection, radiation, phase change) and CFD analysis, electromagnetic heating, optimization and metallurgical phase transformations from our application engineers and developers. Selected industry experts will provide insights into their simulation projects. You will have the opportunity to exchange ideas with colleagues interested in simulation and COMSOL developers in dedicated Tech Café sessions.

8:30 Registration

9:00 Welcoming Remarks

9:15 Material Processing and Heat Transfer Simulation

10:00 Multiphysics Modeling of Welding and Additive Manufacturing Processes at the Melt Pool Scale

10:30 Heat Transfer Optimization in Manufacturing Processes Involving High-Performance Thermoplastics Composites Using COMSOL Multiphysics® and LiveLink™ for MATLAB®

11:00 Introduction to Modeling Cooling and Heating / Tech Café: Phase Change

12:00 Break for Lunch

13:15 Heat Treatment in Metal Processing / Polymer Flow and Nonisothermal CFD

14:00 Panel Discussion: Trends in Simulation of Heat Transfer in Material Processing

14:45 Introduction to Surface-to-Surface Radiation Modeling / Tech Café: Optimizing Heating and Cooling Processes

15:30 Closing Remarks

